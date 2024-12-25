What is Zacks Small Cap’s Estimate for MIRA Q4 Earnings?

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MIRA Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for MIRA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for MIRA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MIRA. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised MIRA Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37. MIRA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.98.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIRA Pharmaceuticals stock. Suncoast Equity Management increased its position in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA – Free Report) by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Suncoast Equity Management owned approximately 0.61% of MIRA Pharmaceuticals worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Erez Aminov sold 55,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $77,019.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,105,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,048.10. This trade represents a 4.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company with two neuroscience programs targeting a range of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company holds exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Mexican rights for Ketamir-2, a patent pending oral ketamine analog under investigation to deliver ultra-rapid antidepressant effects for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

