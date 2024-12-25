William Blair Has Positive Forecast for EnerSys Q3 Earnings

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for EnerSys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $3.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for EnerSys’ current full-year earnings is $8.86 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for EnerSys’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.16 EPS.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.78 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 8.25%. EnerSys’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Capital raised shares of EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EnerSys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EnerSys

EnerSys Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $92.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $86.41 and a 52-week high of $112.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.90.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,674,467.24. This represents a 8.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 32.8% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 27,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,740,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in EnerSys by 99.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 24,123 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,765,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 60.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.