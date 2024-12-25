WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZDGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1047 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGZD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,569. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.34. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $22.87.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile



The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

