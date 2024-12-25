WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.92 and traded as low as $49.13. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $49.57, with a volume of 16,485 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $497.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOL. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 280,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 17,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

