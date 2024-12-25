WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Announces Dividend of $0.20

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1982 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.
WisdomTree Target Range Fund Price Performance
GTR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.32. 653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,793. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64. The company has a market cap of $62.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.43.
WisdomTree Target Range Fund Company Profile
