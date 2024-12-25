Zacks Research Boosts Earnings Estimates for Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Elevance Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the company will earn $10.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $10.22. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $32.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Elevance Health’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $11.90 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $10.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $40.48 EPS.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.99 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ELV. Raymond James set a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $622.00 to $501.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.6 %

ELV opened at $372.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $406.93 and a 200-day moving average of $487.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Elevance Health has a 1-year low of $362.21 and a 1-year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,915.22. The trade was a 46.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,687,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,759,000 after purchasing an additional 129,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,814,000 after buying an additional 85,770 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,609,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,814,000 after buying an additional 44,805 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,461,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,024,000 after buying an additional 286,905 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,791,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,641,000 after acquiring an additional 190,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.