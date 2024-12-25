Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for CBRL Earnings

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.17 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Argus raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of CBRL opened at $54.22 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $83.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 200.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 26.3% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

