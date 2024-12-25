ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.03.

NYSE ZTO traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.76. 1,258,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,038. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of -0.13. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,039,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,327 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,484,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,307,000 after purchasing an additional 317,450 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8,172.7% in the third quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,003,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,708 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,714,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,594,000 after purchasing an additional 40,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,379,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,624,000 after buying an additional 105,280 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

