ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.03.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 0.2 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,039,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,327 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,484,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,307,000 after purchasing an additional 317,450 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8,172.7% in the third quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,003,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,708 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,714,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,594,000 after purchasing an additional 40,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,379,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,624,000 after buying an additional 105,280 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
