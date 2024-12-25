ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of CNET stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $3.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $4.96.
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile
