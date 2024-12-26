8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.87.
Several research firms have issued reports on EGHT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on 8X8 from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 8X8 from $2.00 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho cut shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of 8X8 to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.
NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $350.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $3.92.
8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.38 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 9.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 8X8 will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.
