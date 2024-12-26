8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.87.

Several research firms have issued reports on EGHT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on 8X8 from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 8X8 from $2.00 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho cut shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of 8X8 to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in 8X8 by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 558,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 52,371 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in 8X8 by 2,383.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 46,564 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in 8X8 by 12.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 21,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 21.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 27,306 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $350.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $3.92.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.38 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 9.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 8X8 will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

