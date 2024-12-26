AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Shares Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.54 and last traded at $18.54. 315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

AB SKF (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $19.51.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) designs, manufactures, and sells bearings and units, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling, mounted and housings, super-precision, slewing, plain, magnetic, and thin section bearings; industrial and automotive seals; lubricants, manual lubrication tools, lubricators, automatic lubrication systems, and lubrication system components; maintenance products, such as hydraulic, mechanical, and alignment tools, as well as heaters; belts, pulleys, chains, sprockets, bushings and hubs, couplings, and bolts and tightening systems; condition monitoring systems; test and measuring equipment, such as waviness and roundness analyzers, noise and vibration testers, and grease test rigs, as well as calibration with traceability, machine training and support, and upgrades and refurbishment services; and vehicle aftermarket products.

See Also

