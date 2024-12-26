Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.11 and traded as low as $9.90. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 41,298 shares traded.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 9.7%.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGD. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

