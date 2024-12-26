Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.11 and traded as low as $9.90. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 41,298 shares traded.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 9.7%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.