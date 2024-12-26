Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the November 30th total of 153,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of THQ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,601. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,654,000.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

