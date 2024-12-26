Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the November 30th total of 153,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of THQ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,601. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99.
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
About Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.
