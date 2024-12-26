Abtech (OTCMKTS:ABHD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Abtech Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ABHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.08 and traded as low as $1.08. Abtech shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 500 shares traded.
Abtech Stock Up 2.9 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08.
Abtech Company Profile
Abtech Holdings, Inc, an environmental technologies company, provides solutions to address issues of water pollution. It develops Smart Sponge, a polymer technology that focuses the removal of hydrocarbons and oil derivatives from surface water; Smart Sponge Plus, an antimicrobial agent to reduce coliform bacteria found in storm water, industrial wastewater, and municipal wastewater; and Ironwood and Smart Sponge HM media, a carbon-based renewable material with attached nanostructures for the removal of phosphates, as well as heavy metals, such as selenium, chromium, copper, iron, lead, and zinc.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Abtech
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Abtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.