Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $37.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.01 million, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average is $28.26.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $695.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.00 million. Adams Resources & Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Adams Resources & Energy will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

