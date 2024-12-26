Air Canada (TSE:AC) Senior Officer Sells C$130,246.80 in Stock

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.71, for a total value of C$130,246.80.

Air Canada Stock Performance

AC stock opened at C$22.24 on Thursday. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$14.47 and a 1 year high of C$26.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.58.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$26.50 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James raised Air Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Air Canada from C$25.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.67.

About Air Canada

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.