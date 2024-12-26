Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives $331.53 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $331.53.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.8 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 770,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,418,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 85.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 286.7% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 21,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 15,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,205.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after acquiring an additional 35,479 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APD stock opened at $296.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $337.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Free Report

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.