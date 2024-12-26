Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives $331.53 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $331.53.
APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.8 %
APD stock opened at $296.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $337.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.
About Air Products and Chemicals
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Air Products and Chemicals
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 2 Drone Stocks Surging from Increased Media Attention
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Ciena Rebounds: AI and Strong Guidance Drive Post-Earnings Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.