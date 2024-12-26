Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.28. Approximately 15,492 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 47,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Alpha Pro Tech

The stock has a market cap of $58.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of -0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APT. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the third quarter worth about $326,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 33,782 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 32.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 159,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 39,529 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 1.2% during the third quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 1.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Pro Tech

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.