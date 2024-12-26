AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Shares Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.25. 4,612 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 1,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

AMB Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.90.

AMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

AMB Financial Company Profile

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers in Indiana. The company provides savings, checking, health savings, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

