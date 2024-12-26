Analyzing Stem (NYSE:STEM) and Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT)

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) and Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Stem and Captivision, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 6 2 0 2.25 Captivision 0 0 0 0 0.00

Stem currently has a consensus price target of $1.38, suggesting a potential upside of 324.51%. Given Stem’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stem is more favorable than Captivision.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stem $256.18 million 0.21 -$140.41 million ($5.20) -0.06 Captivision $17.39 million 1.19 -$74.73 million N/A N/A

This table compares Stem and Captivision”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Captivision has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stem.

Risk and Volatility

Stem has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Captivision has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.6% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Stem shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Captivision shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stem and Captivision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem -328.11% -275.79% -17.98% Captivision N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Stem beats Captivision on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stem

Stem, Inc. operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, and utilities and grid operators. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Captivision

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is based in Miami, Florida.

