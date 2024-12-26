Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.94.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $33.32 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $73.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.39. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. The business had revenue of $196.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $56,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

