Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Short Interest Down 91.6% in December

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 91.6% from the November 30th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ACGLN stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 19,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,319. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average is $19.88. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $21.21.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a $0.2844 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.