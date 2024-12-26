Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 241.9% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ASTC traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.79. 14,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,846. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -0.20. Astrotech has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $12.29.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

