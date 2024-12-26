AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $113.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.20. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $18.94.

About AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth, complex transaction structures/carve outs, add on acquisitions, redemption of existing creditors, management buyouts, management buy-ins, P2Ps, industry consolidation, strategic acquisitions in special target industries for existing platform investments in lower middle market companies.

