Avenir Wellness Solutions Enters into Settlement Agreement with Ionic Ventures, LLCOn December 15, 2024, Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (formerly known as Cure Pharmaceutical Holding Corp.) finalized a Mutual Release and Settlement Agreement with Io

Avenir Wellness Solutions Company Profile
Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary The Sera Labs, Inc, engages in the development of nutraceutical formulation and delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve efficacy and enhance wellness. It provides its products in beauty, health and wellness, and pet care categories under the Seratopical, Seratopical Revolution SeraLabs, and Nutri-Strips brand names.
