Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.34. 11,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 84,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of C$181.03 million, a P/E ratio of 134.00 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Latta sold 40,000 shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$64,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Trevitt Jennifer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.58, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $119,400. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

