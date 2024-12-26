Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives $125.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXSM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 20.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,786,000 after acquiring an additional 185,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,659,000 after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 742,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 739,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 549,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,200,000 after purchasing an additional 28,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $87.01 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $105.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $104.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.71 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.87% and a negative return on equity of 158.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

