Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives $125.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.93.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXSM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics
Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $87.01 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $105.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.18.
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $104.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.71 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.87% and a negative return on equity of 158.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.
Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.
