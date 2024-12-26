Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 69,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the previous session’s volume of 26,483 shares.The stock last traded at $1.80 and had previously closed at $1.83.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0329 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 11.2%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.69%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.