Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.45.

BAX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Baxter International from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Baxter International from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 73.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,772,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $226,541,000 after buying an additional 2,862,626 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth about $567,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $29.08 on Thursday. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $44.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.16. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.41, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 340.00%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

