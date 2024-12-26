Birkenstock (BIRK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Birkenstock (NYSE: BIRK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/19/2024 – Birkenstock had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/19/2024 – Birkenstock had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/19/2024 – Birkenstock had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $83.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2024 – Birkenstock had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2024 – Birkenstock had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $69.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/18/2024 – Birkenstock had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2024 – Birkenstock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2024 – Birkenstock is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2024 – Birkenstock had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $85.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2024 – Birkenstock was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/3/2024 – Birkenstock was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:BIRK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.24. 799,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.91. Birkenstock Holding plc has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $64.78. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average of $53.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Birkenstock by 50.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 63,289 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Birkenstock during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Birkenstock by 313.9% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 15,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,859,000 after acquiring an additional 133,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the 3rd quarter worth $1,315,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

