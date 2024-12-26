BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, a growth of 926.4% from the November 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BMEZ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.81. 480,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,198. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $15.60. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.59.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.1781 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 29,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $471,058.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,750,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,071,934.53. This trade represents a 0.14 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 54,721 shares of company stock valued at $866,427 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $15,390,000. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,761,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,063,000 after purchasing an additional 831,025 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,853,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,462,000 after purchasing an additional 395,288 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $3,179,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 1,569.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 190,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 179,405 shares during the period.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

