BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Down 71.7% in December

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 71.7% from the November 30th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MUJ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.07. 202,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,650. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 26,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 6.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 24,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

