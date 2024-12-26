BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Down 71.7% in December

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 71.7% from the November 30th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE:MUJ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.07. 202,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,650. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.