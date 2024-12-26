BlackRock Smaller Companies (LON:BRSC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BlackRock Smaller Companies (LON:BRSC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,383.05 ($17.35) and traded as low as GBX 1,336 ($16.76). BlackRock Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 1,372 ($17.21), with a volume of 148,256 shares.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 20.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28. The stock has a market cap of £646.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,017.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,381.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,452.20.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a GBX 15.50 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. BlackRock Smaller Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -6,176.47%.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Company Profile

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Managers (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors including support services, software and computer services, media and entertainment, construction and building materials, leisure and hotels, general retailers, mining, oil and gas, specialty and other finance, and information technology hardware.

