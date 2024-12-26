BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, an increase of 504.3% from the November 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.16. The stock had a trading volume of 44,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,843. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.18. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $24.94.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUI. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 274,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 30,276 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 65.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares during the period.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

