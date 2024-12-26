BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, an increase of 504.3% from the November 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.7 %
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.16. The stock had a trading volume of 44,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,843. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.18. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $24.94.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%.
About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust
BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.
