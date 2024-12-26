Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Short Interest Up 298.5% in December

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 298.5% from the November 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 617,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Down 2.6 %

BJDX traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.70. 23,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,258. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $992.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64. The company has a market cap of $2.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Bluejay Diagnostics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bluejay Diagnostics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Anson Funds Management LP increased its position in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Free Report) by 359.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,770 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 1.93% of Bluejay Diagnostics worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 18.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.