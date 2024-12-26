BrainsWay’s (BWAY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BrainsWay’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities increased their target price on BrainsWay from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of BWAY opened at $9.35 on Monday. BrainsWay has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $175.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.51 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. BrainsWay had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BrainsWay will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWAY. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in BrainsWay by 10.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BrainsWay by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 259,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 84,371 shares during the period. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

