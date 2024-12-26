Brokerages Set Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Target Price at $162.44

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIGI shares. National Bank Financial raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $167.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $136.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.47. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $101.01 and a 1-year high of $156.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.65.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 3,377.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colliers International Group

(Get Free Report

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.