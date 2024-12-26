Brokerages Set First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Target Price at $57.83

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FR. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 116.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 201.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 77.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FR stock opened at $50.82 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $57.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average is $52.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.07.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 47.34%. The firm had revenue of $167.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.52%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

