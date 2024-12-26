Brokerages Set Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Target Price at $30.75

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.75.
GLPG has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Galapagos from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Galapagos to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $27.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.36. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $42.46.
Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
