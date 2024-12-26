CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) SVP Sells $2,550,863.30 in Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 30,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $2,550,863.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,918.30. The trade was a 96.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.17. 1,116,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.83 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in CarMax by 78.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 4,844.4% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMX. Stephens started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

