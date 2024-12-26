Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.85.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CCL stock opened at $25.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 2.67. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.66.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. The trade was a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.