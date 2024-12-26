CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CB Scientific Stock Down 34.8 %

OTCMKTS CBSC traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.06. 41,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,410. CB Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

CB Scientific Company Profile

CB Scientific, Inc, through its US and international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, provide improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms as well as more accurate information for physicians.

