CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CB Scientific Stock Down 34.8 %
OTCMKTS CBSC traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.06. 41,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,410. CB Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.
CB Scientific Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CB Scientific
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for CB Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.