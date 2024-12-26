CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
CEA Industries Price Performance
Shares of CEAD stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $8.00. 2,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,457. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.03. CEA Industries has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $11.04.
About CEA Industries
