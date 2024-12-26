CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CEA Industries Price Performance

Shares of CEAD stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $8.00. 2,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,457. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.03. CEA Industries has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $11.04.

Get CEA Industries alerts:

About CEA Industries

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

CEA Industries Inc provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

Receive News & Ratings for CEA Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEA Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.