Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.55.

Several analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This trade represents a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,525.0% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMG opened at $62.24 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day moving average of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.93, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

