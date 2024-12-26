Christopher Richard Anzalone Sells 12,563 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 12,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $246,109.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,775,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,967,373.48. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher Richard Anzalone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 26,712 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $567,362.88.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ARWR opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.91. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $39.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,629.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.70.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Further Reading

