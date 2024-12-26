Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.17 and traded as high as $26.12. Citi Trends shares last traded at $25.96, with a volume of 24,331 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Citi Trends from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Citi Trends Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citi Trends

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.20. The company has a market cap of $224.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 41,964.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

