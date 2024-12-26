Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF) Short Interest Update

Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 545.5% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Codan Price Performance

Codan stock remained flat at C$7.30 during midday trading on Thursday. Codan has a one year low of C$4.90 and a one year high of C$7.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.29.

Codan Company Profile

Codan Limited develops technology solutions for United Nations organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, government departments, individuals, and small-scale miners. It operates through Communications and Metal Detection segments. The Communications segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communication equipment that consists of DTC radio solutions for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications; and Zetron communications solutions.

