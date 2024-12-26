Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF) Short Interest Update

Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 545.5% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Codan Price Performance
Codan stock remained flat at C$7.30 during midday trading on Thursday. Codan has a one year low of C$4.90 and a one year high of C$7.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.29.
Codan Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Codan
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Codan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.