Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI) Trading Up 1% – Here’s Why

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.64 and last traded at $26.57. 1,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 5,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned 9.07% of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Seligman Semiconductor & Technology ETF (SEMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in domestic or foreign semiconductor and technology-related companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.