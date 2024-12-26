Comparing Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) & TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.6% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Southern Banc shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southern Banc and TC Bancshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Banc $10.60 million 1.05 $1.60 million $1.83 7.51 TC Bancshares $14.76 million 4.96 $270,000.00 N/A N/A

Southern Banc has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TC Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Southern Banc has a beta of -0.33, meaning that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TC Bancshares has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Southern Banc and TC Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Banc 12.67% 9.76% 1.27% TC Bancshares -0.19% -0.05% -0.01%

Summary

Southern Banc beats TC Bancshares on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern Banc

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. The company’s personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. Its business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing. The Southern Banc Company, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates branches in Thomasville, Georgia and Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Savannah, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

