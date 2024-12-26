Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.80, but opened at $7.18. Critical Metals shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 2,690 shares changing hands.
Critical Metals Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Critical Metals
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRML. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Critical Metals in the second quarter worth $69,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Critical Metals by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Critical Metals during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Critical Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Critical Metals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Critical Metals Company Profile
Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Critical Metals
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Critical Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.